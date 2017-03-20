1 day, 4 hours, 55 minutes and 14 seconds
Free practice 1 Friday 5th October, 3pm UTC
Free practice 2 Friday 5th October, 7pm UTC
Free practice 3 Saturday 6th October, 4pm UTC
Qualifying Saturday 6th October, 7pm UTC
Race Sunday 0th October, 7pm UTC
On this day in 2007, Kimi Raikkonen defied the odds and won the World Championship after a three-way showdown at Interlagos
The Red Bull drivers swapped the grid for the gridiron ahead of the US GP
McLaren boss Zak Brown says that fan reaction to Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 livery was so good that the team is considering it for its 2018 F1 car
A typhoon at Suzuka means Pierre Gasly won't even get a chance to win the Super Formula title after all
The Toro Rosso stand-in will make his F1 debut from the back of the grid
F1 teams are raising awareness for the charity with splashes of pink everywhere
The Dutchman extends his contract with Red Bull Racing until 2020
Here's an unusual new advert featuring reigning world champion and YouTube vlogger Nico Rosberg
The Dutchman is rumoured to join Ferrari or Mercedes but he doesn't want to play second fiddle
Test your knowledge of Amerian F1 drivers of the past in our latest quiz
Brendon Hartley phoned his old boss when he got the news about Porsche leaving LMP1
It was pretty obvious it was going to happen, but Fernando has finally revealed his plans for 2018
Here are the most memorable moments from another exciting season in European F3
This year DTM proved that making small changes to the rules can be more effective than making big ones, and here's why
